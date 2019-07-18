What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A 2003 aerial photo of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Andy Dunaway/USAF via Getty Images
By —

Associated Press

Trump administration to review Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar computer contract

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the administration will “take a very long look” at a massive multibillion-dollar contract the Pentagon is about to award for a cloud computing system.

Amazon Web Services Inc., a division of Amazon, and Microsoft Corp. are finalists for the contract estimated to be worth as much as $10 billion over a decade.

Trump says Thursday at the White House that he’s been hearing “tremendous complaints” from other companies that the contract was not competitively bid, among other issues. Some Republican lawmakers also took their concerns about the Pentagon’s handling of the contract directly to Trump.

Trump is a critic of Amazon, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns The Washington Post, and Trump has criticized the paper’s coverage of the administration.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 18 What Americans think of Trump’s ‘go back’ to your country tweets

  2. Read Jul 18 WATCH: Trump says he was ‘not happy’ with ‘send her back’ chant

  3. Read Jul 17 AP fact check: Trump assails and misquotes Omar at rally

  4. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  5. Watch Jul 17 Trump’s racist tweets and the ‘politics of distraction’

The Latest