Trump attorney says IRS cannot legally release tax returns

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Cabinet Room at the White House, April 2, 2019. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney representing President Donald Trump says a request for the president’s tax returns “would set a dangerous precedent” if granted and argues that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.

A House committee chairman has formally asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump’s personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses. Democrats are seeking information about Trump’s financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest.

But William Consovoy, Trump’s attorney, says the tax code zealously guards taxpayer privacy. He says that requests for tax returns “must have a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Consovoy says Friday in a letter that the request for Trump’s tax information is an effort by one political party to harass someone from the other party because of political differences.

