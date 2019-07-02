What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The seal for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is displayed in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
By —

Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

Trump chooses Waller and Shelton for Federal Reserve board vacancies

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday on Twitter that he will nominate economists Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to fill two influential positions on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Waller is executive vice president and research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where he has worked since 2009. Shelton is the U.S. executive director for the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. She was previously an economic adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Each would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump’s choices come after he has harshly and repeatedly criticized the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell for choosing not to cut interest rates. Trump has argued that the Fed, by keeping its benchmark rate in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, is slowing economic growth.

This spring, Trump floated former presidential candidate Herman Cain and conservative commentator Stephen Moore as potential nominees. But Cain withdrew from consideration after allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity, first aired during his 2012 presidential run, resurfaced. Moore was dropped in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate after news organizations unearthed many of his writings belittling women.

Shelton has a history of attacking the Fed’s policies and has also supported the gold standard, under which the value of currencies like the dollar are fixed to a specific amount of gold. Most mainstream economists who study monetary policy reject the gold standard as antiquated.

Shelton has expressed support for cutting rates, as Trump has demanded. Waller’s approach to interest rate policy is less clear

Waller, before joining the St. Louis Fed, was an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame for six years, and before that a professor at the University of Kentucky.

By —

Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 30 Why plants don’t die from cancer

  2. Read Jul 02 Rep. Castro secretly recorded a migrant facility in Texas. Here’s what he found

  3. Read Jul 02 Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help

  4. Watch Jul 01 Book recommendations for every kind of summer reader

  5. Watch Jul 02 What it’s like inside U.S. facilities where migrants are being held

The Latest