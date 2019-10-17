What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Trump lawyer distances legal team from Mulvaney comments

Politics

A lawyer for Donald Trump is trying to distance the president’s legal team from acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney acknowledged at a White House press briefing Thursday that Trump’s decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand that Kyiv investigate the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Later, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow issued a one-sentence statement that said, “The President’s legal counsel was not involved in acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing.”

Mulvaney’s comments raised questions at the Justice Department and brought swift rebuke from Democrats, who cast his words as an admission of wrongdoing. Mulvaney said Trump did nothing improper because he was asking for help investigating a prior election.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 17 ‘He lied.’ Ohio voters struggle after Trump promised jobs

  2. Read Oct 17 WATCH: Trump held up Ukraine aid in part over election probe, Mulvaney says

  3. Read Oct 16 Read Trump’s full letter to Turkey’s Erdogan: ‘Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!’

  4. Read Oct 17 Number of Americans with no religious affiliation growing

  5. Read Oct 17 Trump lawyer distances legal team from Mulvaney comments

The Latest