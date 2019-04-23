What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump meets with Twitter CEO after complaining about bias

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he had a “great meeting” Tuesday with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after bashing the company profusely earlier in the day.

Trump and some Republicans in Congress have complained that social media giants are biased against Republicans, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

Trump gave his readout of the meeting on Twitter, writing: “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

While some tech company executives may lean liberal, they have long asserted that their products are without political bias.

Trump had tweeted earlier Tuesday that Twitter didn’t treat him well and that he would have more followers “if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games.”

