By —

Lolita Baldor, Associated Press

Trump nominates aerospace executive for Air Force secretary

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated an aerospace executive to be the next secretary of the Air Force.

Trump said in a tweet that he has chosen Barbara Barrett, former chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to replace Heather Wilson who is stepping down at the end of this month after two years on the job.

Barrett, 68, served as ambassador to Finland in 2008 during the administration of then-President George W. Bush. She also served as deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and was vice chairman of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.

This is the second time she’s been picked for the Air Force job. In 2003, Bush announced he would nominate her, but she was never confirmed. She’s a trained civilian pilot and was certified for space travel.

