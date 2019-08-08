Trump says deputy director of national intelligence is stepping down

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.

He says an acting director will be named shortly to replace the current director, Dan Coats.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Gordon has announced that she will be leaving her position on Aug. 15. That’s the day that Coats’ resignation takes effect.

Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Trump praised Gordon for her “long and distinguished career,” but it was clear that she was not going to be nominated for the top job — or become acting director.

The president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe for the post earlier this month, but he removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.