Trump says he doubts Americans want U.S. involved in Syria

As Turkey’s military incursion into Syria continues, President Donald Trump is telling reporters the U.S. has only two choices: Hit Ankara hard with financial sanctions or send in U.S. troops to stop the fighting between Turkish and Kurdish forces.

Trump says Turkey knows he does not support the invasion.

But he also says he doesn’t think the American people want to send troops there. He is telling reporters, “I hope we can mediate.”

Earlier Trump tweeted a third option: “Mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!”

The president has been roundly criticized by Democrats and Republicans for moving U.S. troops back from northern Syria so they would not get harmed during the planned incursion against the Kurds, whom Turkey’s government see as terrorists.

