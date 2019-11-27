Double your gift now
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order to address the issue of missing and murdered Native Americans during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By —

Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong protesters

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed two bills aimed at supporting human rights and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

The bills were approved last week by near unanimous consent in the House and Senate.

Still, Trump is expressing some concerns about complicating the effort to work out a trade deal with China’s President Xi Jinping.

He says he “signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.”

He adds that he hopes “Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”

China has threatened to take unspecified, “strong countermeasures” if the bills are signed into law.

