What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES) - GM1DVVGVTVAA
By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

Trump signs stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure signed Friday buys additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over Trump’s border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it’s not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The bill had passed by the Senate by an 82-15 vote.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defense measure, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.

By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

@APAndrewTaylor

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 27 McConnell has said if House impeaches Trump, Senate must have trial

  2. Watch Sep 26 Kellyanne Conway claims Trump’s transparency proves he did nothing wrong in Ukraine call

  3. Read Sep 27 White House attorneys directed Ukraine call transcript to be sealed

  4. Read Sep 27 U.S. ambassador pressed Ukraine corruption fight before ouster

  5. Watch Sep 26 How President Xi Jinping is transforming China at home and abroad

The Latest