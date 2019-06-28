What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump arrives at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Trump tweets he could meet Kim Jong Un in possible visit to demilitarized zone

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump is inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.

Trump is scheduled to visit South Korea later Saturday after meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

He tweeted Saturday morning that afterward: “I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Trump’s summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

