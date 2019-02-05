WATCH: ‘American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump has invited some previously unannounced guests to his State of the Union speech.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second man to walk on the moon — is among those seated in the House chamber for the president’s speech.

Trump is also honoring World War II veterans who participated in D-Day and recounting the “fifteen thousand young American men” who “jumped from the sky and sixty thousand more stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny.”

Three D-Day veterans, Pfc. Joseph Reilly, Staff Sgt. Locker and Sgt. Herman Zeitchik, are also attending.