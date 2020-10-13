What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett says ‘racism persists in our country’

Judge Amy Coney Barrett says the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May had a “very personal” effect on her family and she and her children wept over his death.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court made the comments at her Senate confirmation hearings on Tuesday, three weeks before Election Day. Barrett was asked by Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin whether she had seen the footage of a police officer pressing a knee to the Black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. Barrett said she had.

Barrett has two Black adopted children. She says the Floyd video was “very, very personal” for her family and they “wept together.”

Floyd’s death touched off mass demonstrations about police brutality and reform around the country.

Barrett made a distinction between her feelings as a person and her role as a judge, refusing to give her thoughts on systemic racism as Durbin had requested. She said commenting on what policies should be used to combat racism would be “kind of beyond what I’m capable of doing as a judge.”

