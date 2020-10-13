WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court should not be politicized

Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett says the Supreme Court should not be politicized, adding she could not commit to recusing herself from making any judgments that may arise over potential disputes in the 2020 election.

“I will apply the factors that other justices have before me in determining whether the circumstances require my recusal or not,” she told Sen. Patrick Leahy during her confirmation hearing.

Barrett, family in tow, is on Capitol Hill for a second day of hearings.

She is telling senators she would bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back questions on abortion, gun rights and other hot-button issues.

More generally, she said she admires the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but “you would be getting Justice Barrett.”

On the second day of her confirmation hearings, the mood shifted to a more confrontational tone at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She was grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats strongly opposed to Trump’s nominee, yet virtually powerless to stop her.

Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before Election Day.