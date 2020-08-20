What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Replay

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: At DNC, Pete Buttigieg details experience as gay veteran

Politics

Pete Buttigieg says his experience as an openly gay man and military veteran shows how far the U.S. has come in just a few years and how much farther it has to go.

Watch Buttigieg remarks in the player above.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, says when he was born in 1982, it was unthinkable for an openly gay person to seek any federal office. Yet he noted Thursday at the Democratic National Convention that he had campaigned for the presidency.

He says he did so “often with my husband at my side, winning delegates to this very convention.”

Buttigieg, a combat veteran in Afghanistan, also noted that when he joined the military, “firing me because of who I am wasn’t just possible — it was policy,” because of “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”

He said there’s still a long way to go in making America a place of healing and not exclusion, but he says if things changed so much in major social issues for the country over the last 10 years, imagine how much they could during the next.

“Joe Biden is right,” Buttigieg said. “This is a contest for the soul of the nation.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 20 WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden speaks at the 2020 DNC

  2. Read Aug 20 Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

  3. Read Aug 20 WATCH: At DNC, Pete Buttigieg details experience as gay veteran

  4. Watch Aug 20 Al Gore on virtual convention, Trump’s ‘trickery’ and Biden’s climate platform

  5. Read Aug 20 WATCH: Andrew Yang jabs GOP for mispronouncing Kamala

The Latest