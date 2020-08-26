WATCH: At RNC, nun lauds Trump for being anti-abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington nun who is also a surgeon and retired U.S. Army officer says, “Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had.”

Watch Byrne’s remarks in the player above.

Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary focused her remarks Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention on abortion.

She says the president’s “belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics.”

While Trump has fully embraced an anti-abortion agenda, some people of faith — particularly more liberal ones — point to a broader view of the “pro-life” label in criticizing some of his policy proposals as inconsistent with that interpretation. For example, Trump’s administration has slashed the refugee admissions cap for the U.S. to historic lows, while also pursuing a policy of separating migrant families at the border.