What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Republican National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 3 Replay

Featured Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: At RNC, nun lauds Trump for being anti-abortion

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington nun who is also a surgeon and retired U.S. Army officer says, “Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had.”

Watch Byrne’s remarks in the player above.

Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary focused her remarks Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention on abortion.

She says the president’s “belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics.”

While Trump has fully embraced an anti-abortion agenda, some people of faith — particularly more liberal ones — point to a broader view of the “pro-life” label in criticizing some of his policy proposals as inconsistent with that interpretation. For example, Trump’s administration has slashed the refugee admissions cap for the U.S. to historic lows, while also pursuing a policy of separating migrant families at the border.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 26 WATCH: At RNC, nun lauds Trump for being anti-abortion

  2. Read Aug 26 WATCH: Kellyanne Conway uses RNC speech as farewell as she leaves administration

  3. Read Aug 25 LIVE MAP: Track Hurricane Laura as it moves toward the Gulf Coast

  4. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  5. Read Aug 25 WATCH: Melania Trump’s full speech at the Republican National Convention

The Latest