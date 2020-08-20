What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Live

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

WATCH: Atlanta mayor invokes Rep. Lewis’ legacy, urges voting

Politics

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has invoked the legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis as she encourages people to vote.

Watch Bottoms’ remarks in the player above.

“Congressman Lewis would not be silenced, and neither can we,” Bottoms said. “We cannot wait for some other time, some other place, some other heroes.”

Lewis represented the Atlanta area in Congress for decades. He was among a group of freedom riders who were beaten by Alabama State Police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965.

Before he died of cancer in July, he published an essay encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

Bottoms said Lewis was a “God-fearing man who did what he could to fulfill the as-of-yet-unfulfilled promise of America.”

And she urged others to live up to his call.

“We must register and we must vote,” Bottoms said.

