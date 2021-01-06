WATCH: Biden calls Trump to ‘step up’ after mob breaches Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to go on national television and tell protesters who support Trump to end their siege of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

A president’s words can inspire people or incite them, Biden said. Earlier Wednesday, Trump spoke to protesters gathered near the White House and told them to march to the Capitol ahead of a proceeding where members of Congress would count the Electoral College votes in the U.S. presidential election. Thousands of protesters overwhelmed law enforcement at the Capitol, where they stormed the grounds, entered offices, the chambers and at least one person was shot.

The nation’s capital was placed on curfew from 6 p.m. ET until 6 a.m. ET Thursday, and regional U.S. National Guard units were activated. Multiple members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, issued statements asking Trump to bolster security at the Capitol.

Biden said the nation’s democracy was “under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.”

“President Trump, step up,” Biden said.

Shortly after Biden spoke, Trump tweeted a message that appeared to be in the White House Rose Garden. In it, he falsely claimed that the U.S. election had been “stolen from us,” but urged protesters who had shown up in support of him to “go home, and go home in peace.”