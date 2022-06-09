WATCH: Biden says future for the Americas depends on countries working together

U.S. President Joe Biden told participants at the Summit of the Americas that future success for their countries depends on them working together.

Biden’s comments came during a speech at the Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Relations with Latin America have proved tricky for the administration even as it solidifies ties in Europe, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted closer cooperation, and in Asia, where China’s rising influence has rattled some countries in the region.

One challenge is the unmistakable power imbalance in the hemisphere.

World Bank data shows that the U.S. economy is more than 14 times the size of Brazil, the next-largest economy at the summit.

The sanctions the U.S. and its allies levied against Russia are much harder in Brazil, which imports fertilizer from Russia.

And trade data indicate that the region has deepening ties with China, which has also invested in the region.

This leaves the U.S. in a position of showing Latin America why a tighter relationship with Washington would be more beneficial at a time when economies are still struggling to emerge from the pandemic and inflation has worsened conditions.