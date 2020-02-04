What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Buttigieg declares victory amid Iowa vote delay

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is declaring victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses, even though no official results have been reported.

Speaking to supporters late Monday in Des Moines, the Democratic presidential candidate says, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

He adds: “Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

The Iowa Democratic Party has yet to report any results, saying they have been delayed because of “inconsistencies” in the count.

Buttigieg acknowledged the confusion in his speech, saying, “We don’t know all the results.” He added that still, “Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

Polls going into Iowa’s caucuses had showed Buttigieg among the front-runners, along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

