WATCH: Cory Booker says Biden, Harris can help middle class

Cory Booker has evoked the memory of his late grandfather to argue that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can bolster unions and empower the middle class.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know the dignity of all working Americans,” the New Jersey senator said Thursday on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. “They know the urgency and the demand of our dream.”

Booker says the Trump administration’s policies have left “working people under attack” and the middle class shrinking. Booker says, “He has failed us.”

Booker added of his grandfather, “If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you.”

“And he’d tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let’s get to work,” Booker said. “This dream ain’t free, you gotta work for it.”