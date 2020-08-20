What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Live

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Cory Booker says Biden, Harris can help middle class

Politics

Cory Booker has evoked the memory of his late grandfather to argue that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can bolster unions and empower the middle class.

Watch Booker’s remarks in the player above.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know the dignity of all working Americans,” the New Jersey senator said Thursday on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. “They know the urgency and the demand of our dream.”

Booker says the Trump administration’s policies have left “working people under attack” and the middle class shrinking. Booker says, “He has failed us.”

Booker added of his grandfather, “If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you.”

“And he’d tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let’s get to work,” Booker said. “This dream ain’t free, you gotta work for it.”

