WATCH: Counterterrorism officials testify on race-motivated violent extremism

Counterterrorism officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State testified Thursday before the House Homeland Security Committee about the transnational threat posed by racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism.

Watch the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

John Cohen, assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the Department of Homeland Security, served as a witness alongside John T. Godfrey, the acting coordinator for counterterrorism and acting special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the Department of State.

The hearing comes amid a rise in violence targeting certain ethnic and racial groups in the U.S. A recent Pew Research Center report found that a third of of Asian adults have feared someone might threaten or physically attack them – a greater share than other racial or ethnic groups.