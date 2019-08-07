WATCH: Cummings says leaders must stop ‘hateful, incendiary comments’

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings says government officials must stop making “hateful, incendiary comments” that only to serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy.

Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, did not name President Donald Trump in remarks Wednesday, but it was clear whom he was addressing. Trump disparaged Cummings and his native Baltimore in a barrage of tweets and comments in recent days.

In a long-scheduled speech to the National Press Club, Cummings said: “Those in the highest levels of the government must stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behavior.” Doing so, Cummings added, “creates more division among us and severely limits our ability to work together for the common good. “

