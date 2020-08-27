What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: UFC leader says Trump’s coronavirus leadership is crucial

Politics

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship said President Donald Trump’s continued leadership is needed as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Watch White’s remarks in the player above.

White said during the Republican National Convention on Thursday night that Trump can revamp the economy that has struggled to get back on track during the nation’s response.

White argued that Trump’s immediate focus on involving business and industries in pandemic response, as well as bringing back sporting events safely, has helped people feel as normal as possible.

More than 180,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, by far the worst in the world.

White has served on a business leaders task force helping advise Trump on revamping the economy amid the pandemic. Earlier this year, he was among the sports leaders on a call earlier this year discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. On the call, Trump said he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”

