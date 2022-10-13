WATCH: Defense Secretary Austin holds news briefing as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a news briefing on Thursday as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue.

Defense ministers from NATO nations met in Brussels on Thursday for a second day of talks, amid plans by the military alliance to hold a nuclear exercise next week.

The meeting is being held as concerns deepen over President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.

It comes against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the U.S., supply Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian aerial attacks.

NATO is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements, but has so far seen no change in its nuclear posture.

But additional uncertainty comes from the fact that Russia is also due to hold its own nuclear exercises soon, possibly at the same time as NATO or just after, according to NATO diplomats, which could complicate the 30-country military organization’s reading of the war and of Moscow’s intentions.