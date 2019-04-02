What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Democrats urge Senate Republicans to pass equal pay legislation

Politics

Democrats are urging their Republican colleagues to pass legislation aimed at reducing the pay disparity between men and women.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats, along with actor Michelle Williams, held a news conference Tuesday to commemorate Equal Pay Day — the day that marks how long women would have to work into the next year to make the same amount of money as men made the year before.

“To deserve equal pay is a bare minimum — a bare minimum of what we should be fighting for in this country,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said at the news conference.

The House passed the legislation last weekly, largely along party lines. It is now making its way through the Senate.

Gretchen Frazee is a digital producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

