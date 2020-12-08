Double your gift now with our
WATCH: First lady Melania Trump joins Toys for Tots Drive

Politics

First lady Melania Trump is gifting the holiday spirit during the annual Marine Toys for Tots Drive hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve at Joint Base Anacostia – Bolling.

The first lady says the gathering is one of her favorite traditions of the season, because of the way it teaches children to pass on goodwill.

“Teaching them that the holiday season is not just about receiving presents. It’s about kindness and giving back to your community and to the less fortunate, lessons that will stick with them for the rest of their lives,” she says.

The charity collects new, unwrapped toys and gives them to children in need.

This is Trump’s fourth year in a row at the event. The first lady chatted with children before helping Marines and children sort toys and make Christmas cards, which will be included with each gift for children.

