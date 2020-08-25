WATCH: Former Florida attorney general accuses Biden of nepotism

Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General, accused Donald Trump’s presidential opponent of nepotism, citing Biden’s family’s business while he was vice president.

Bondi addressed Biden’s involvement in Ukraine, focusing on an incident where the vice president threatened to withhold aid from the country if the government didn’t remove Viktor Shokin, who the U.S. and international community widely believed was a corrupt prosecutor.

“We were told to look at Joe Biden as the model of integrity. But when you look at his 47-year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members, not the American people,” Bondi said.

Bondi stated that Biden’s actions were to protect his son, Hunter, but there is no evidence that his son was being investigated by Shokin at the time.

Bondi also raised Biden’s brother’s involvement in a construction company that was working on a $1.5 billion deal with Iraq, all while the vice president had a hand in the Obama administration’s Iraq policy.

While a former executive for the company admitted Biden’s name might have got them in the door during talks, the deal never went through.

In 2018, Trump said he would “love” Bondi to join his administration. Bondi temporarily joined the White House in November 2019 to bolster its messaging and communications in response to the impeachment inquiry.