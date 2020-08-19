WATCH: Gabby Giffords speaks about her 2011 shooting

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords is calling on Americans to speak out to combat gun violence, “even when you have to fight to find the words.”

Giffords recounted her difficulty recovering from the 2011 shooting that nearly took her life.

She said during brief remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night: “Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with grit and determination.”

The former congresswoman added: “Today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice.”

Since the shooting, Giffords has become a leading gun control advocate and frequently speaks out on the issue. She told viewers that Joe Biden was there for her after the shooting and that they must participate in the November election to be “on the right side of history.”

“We can let the shooting continue, or we can act,” she said, adding: “We can vote.”

