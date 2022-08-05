WATCH: GOP senators go after Manchin and Sinema’s support of climate and tax bill

Republicans are going after Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona for their support for new economic legislation.

“At a time when the families of this country are hurting, inflation is eating into people’s paychecks, people are very concerned about their future… The Democrats are going to make it worse if they’re able to pass this reckless tax and spending bill,” said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming.

This comes after Sinema, a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will receive the support of the entire” Democratic membership of the chamber.

His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans, who say the plan’s tax boosts and spending would worsen inflation and damage the economy.

The announcement came as a surprise, with some expecting talks between Schumer and the mercurial Sinema to drag on for days longer without guarantee of success.

Schumer has said he wants the Senate to begin voting on the legislation Saturday, after which it would begin its summer recess.

Passage by the House, which Democrats control narrowly, could come when that chamber returns briefly to Washington next week.

Democrats revealed few details of their compromise, and other hurdles remained.

Still, final congressional approval would complete an astounding resurrection of President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging domestic goals, though in more modest form.