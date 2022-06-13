WATCH: Hundreds facing charges because of election lies, Jan. 6 committee vice chair Cheney says

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., made an opening statement on June 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.

She said this hearing would focus on “the initial part” of what the committee had determined was a seven-part plan by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, as well as evidence and testimony that Trump’s own campaign experts had said his false claims were “complete nonsense” or could not be supported.

“Hundreds of our countrymen have faced criminal charges. Many are serving criminal sentences because they believed what Donald Trump said about the election, and they acted on it,” Cheney said. “They came to Washington, D.C. at his request. They marched on the Capitol at his request. And hundreds of them besieged and invaded the building at the heart of our constitutional republic.”

The hearing was the second of several planned by the Jan. 6 committee that focused on how Trump actively spread false information about the 2020 election outcome – what has become known as the “big lie” – in the run up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the year since its creation, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day.