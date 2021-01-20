WATCH: In first act, Biden signs official proclamations

U.S. President Joe Biden signed three documents while in the President’s Room at the Capitol after his swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

Watch the signing ceremony in the player above.

The signings, Biden’s first official presidential acts, included the Inauguration Day Proclamation, as well as nominations to Cabinet and sub-Cabinet positions in his administration.

Biden has sworn the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.”

WATCH: Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

There were comforting signs of tradition for the hallowed American democratic rite at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago. On a chilly Washington day dotted with snow flurries, a bipartisan trio of ex-presidents along with the elite of nation’s government gathered for the ceremony.