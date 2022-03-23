WATCH: Jackson says a diverse judicial branch ‘bolsters public confidence in our system’

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday why it’s important the courts resemble the diversity of the communities they serve.

Jackson, who is the first Black woman to be nominated for the Supreme Court, said a diverse judicial branch “lends and bolsters public confidence in our system.”

When people see that the judicial branch is comprised of a variety of people, she said, it builds confidence that the rulings handed down are “fair and just and that everything has been considered.”

Jackson also said a diverse court creates opportunities for role modeling. Since she was announced as the nominee, Jackson said she’s been touched by people who praised her presence in these proceedings and “how much it has meant to their daughters, to their sons, to the next generation.”

Wednesday was the Senate Judiciary Committee’s final day to question Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

