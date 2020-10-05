WATCH: Joe Biden glad Trump is better, notes crisis is ‘far from over’

Joe Biden says he’s glad President Donald Trump appears to have made a swift recovery from the coronavirus, but he notes that “our nation’s current crisis is far from over.”

The Democratic presidential nominee made the comment Monday afternoon in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood while campaigning in Florida.

Trump tweeted earlier Monday that he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the evening after a three-day stay for the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis early Friday.

Biden says, “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would him to do this: Listen to the scientists.”

He also urged Trump to support a nationwide mask mandate in federal buildings, saying he himself backed it months ago.