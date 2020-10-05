What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Joe Biden glad Trump is better, notes crisis is ‘far from over’

Politics

Joe Biden says he’s glad President Donald Trump appears to have made a swift recovery from the coronavirus, but he notes that “our nation’s current crisis is far from over.”

Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The Democratic presidential nominee made the comment Monday afternoon in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood while campaigning in Florida.

Trump tweeted earlier Monday that he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the evening after a three-day stay for the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis early Friday.

Biden says, “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would him to do this: Listen to the scientists.”

He also urged Trump to support a nationwide mask mandate in federal buildings, saying he himself backed it months ago.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 05 WATCH: Trump’s doctor says president may not be ‘out of the woods’ yet

  2. Watch Oct 04 This multimillion dollar CA ballot measure could decide the future of gig work

  3. Watch Oct 02 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the debate

  4. Read Oct 05 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

  5. Read Oct 01 How three prior pandemics triggered massive societal shifts

The Latest