WATCH: Joe Biden says Trump doesn’t understand working-class struggles

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s treatment of the middle class while campaigning in his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, hours ahead of the president’s own rally in Pittsburgh.

The former vice president on Wednesday cast the billionaire president as a charlatan populist whose tax policies and economic stewardship have hurt U.S. workers.

Biden said in a 45-minute speech that Trump has “no idea” what “ordinary” and “decent” Americans “are going through” in an uneven economy. Biden drew contrasts between Trump’s experience as the son of a wealthy New York developer and Biden’s working-class upbringing in Scranton and Delaware.

The address follows a well-worn approach for Biden, whose strongest moments in an uneven campaign have been formal speeches drawing strong contrasts with the Republican president.

Trump frequently criticizes Biden.

