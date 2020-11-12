WATCH: Las Vegas-area ballot counting nearly complete

Election officials in Nevada’s largest county, which includes Las Vegas, say they are nearly done with the vote count.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says they are completing the task of counting provisional votes and votes that were questioned and but fixed, or “cured” by the voters.

The election results will be sent to the state for the final tally next week.

Gloria said he had not been contacted by the Trump campaign over recent allegations of irregular votes, but said his office will investigate any complaints made to them.

A state court legal fight to stop the counting of mail ballots in the Las Vegas area has ended Wednesday after the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign and the state Republican party, at their request.

READ MORE: Grief, anger, disbelief: Trump voters face Biden’s victory

The dismissal leaves two active legal cases in Nevada relating to the 2020 presidential election, as a small number of remaining ballots are counted.

The campaign and GOP had tried to withdraw the appeal in the state case, submitting a document last week telling the seven-member court that it had reached a settlement calling for Clark County election officials to allow more observers at a ballot processing facility.

However, not all the parties in the lawsuit signed the agreement. The case also involved the national and state Democratic parties, the Nevada secretary of state and the Clark County registrar of voters.

Meanwhile, an active lawsuit filed in federal court alleging ineligible votes were cast in the Las Vegas area has a Nov. 19 deadline for filings but no immediate hearing date.

State elections officials report more than 1.3 million ballots were cast.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

The issues Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also launched legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing; and again, none of the complaints show any evidence that the outcome of the election was impacted.