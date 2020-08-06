What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Acting Homeland Security chief questioned on deployment of federal agents to protests

Politics

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is expected to testify Thursday at a hearing held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The hearing will focus on the deployment of DHS personnel to recent protests, most notably in Portland, Oregon, where clashes between activists and agents drew national scrutiny.

Trump sent the agents to Portland in July as protests against racial injustice increasingly targeted U.S. government property, including the Portland courthouse. But the deployment in some cases appeared to have the opposite effect, reinvigorating demonstrators who shifted focus instead towards getting rid of the federal presence.

Federal officials have since pulled back from the courthouse area, and demonstrations have been smaller and more peaceful.

This story will be updated as it develops.

