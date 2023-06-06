WATCH LIVE: Amtrak CEO testifies before House hearing on improving train operations

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and Northeast Corridor Commission executive director Mitch Warren will testify before a subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure that focuses on railroads, pipelines and hazardous materials.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The hearing will focus on the challenges and opportunities for bolstering both train efficiency and the service they offer passengers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.