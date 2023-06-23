WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Garland holds news briefing on fighting fentanyl supply

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to hold a news briefing Friday on the Department of Justice’s efforts to disrupt the supply of fentanyl.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

In April, the Justice Department charged 28 members of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a fentanyl-trafficking investigation.

More than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2022, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.