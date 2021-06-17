WATCH LIVE: Austin, Milley testify on 2022 Defense Department budget request

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday about the 2022 Defense Department budget request.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

The Biden administration on May 28 submitted a $752.9 billion national defense budget request for fiscal year 2022 to Congress, $715 billion of which is for the Department of Defense. The request — which reflects a 1.6 percent increase from the 2021 budget — includes additional investments for the Navy and Air Force to address strategic competition with China, as well as for the planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September.

In testimony to Congress last week Milley said the budget would deliver a “ready, agile and capable joint force that will compete to deter and win across all domains, and which is postured for continued dominance in the future.”

