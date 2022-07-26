WATCH LIVE: Biden celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

President Joe Biden is expected to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Tuesday while still maintaining isolation due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The law, signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and requires reasonable accommodations within workplaces and public areas.

READ MORE: A disabled activist speaks out about feeling ‘disposable’

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to meet with advocates from the disability community during the anniversary.

Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

This is a developing story and will be updated.