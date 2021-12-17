Double your gift now
with our Year-End Match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW
By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at SC State University

Politics

President Joe Biden will deliver a commencement speech at South Carolina State University on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above

This is a developing story and will be updated

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By: