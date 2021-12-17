WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at SC State University

President Joe Biden will deliver a commencement speech at South Carolina State University on Friday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above
This is a developing story and will be updated
Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
President Joe Biden will deliver a commencement speech at South Carolina State University on Friday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above
This is a developing story and will be updated
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.