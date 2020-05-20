WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers graduation address at Columbia Law School

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Candice Norwood
Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will address the online graduation ceremony for Columbia Law School.
Biden is expected to begin speaking at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the remarks in the video player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
