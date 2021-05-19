WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers keynote address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 140th commencement

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 140th graduation ceremony.

The remarks are expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly said in a statement this month. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

Biden also addressed the academy’s graduating class in 2013 as vice president.