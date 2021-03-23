WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio

Biden is expected to speak during his visit to the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

In his first remarks on the supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado that killed ten people Monday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to move quickly to toughen the country’s gun laws, calling on lawmakers to act to close the loopholes in the background check system and ban assault weapon and high-capacity magazines.

Biden homed in on closing what is known as the Charleston loophole–a provision in federal law that gives a gun seller discretion on whether to proceed with a sale if the FBI fails to determine within three business days if a buyer is eligible to purchase a gun.

“This is not, it should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives, American lives,” Biden said.

In remarks about the shooting itself, the president said “a great deal remains unknown,” and that he will not speculate about what happened or why it happened until he has more facts.

But he said he and First Lady Jill Biden are “devastated” by the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than a week.

Biden called slain officer as Eric Talley, 51, an “American hero” and he thanked the Boulder police officers who raced to the scene to prevent further deaths.

Monday’s attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses.