WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence on Wednesday night.

The event, in part, is intended to mark the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting where 26 people were killed, 20 of which were children.

The vigil is hosted by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation (NAAF) and will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Biden will be the first president to attend the vigil since it began in 2013.

