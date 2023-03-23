WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Thursday at the White House on 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Biden’s remarks come as Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, and it will push many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

States will start cutting people from the government-funded plans when they no longer qualify based on income, a process that has been paused since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The timing of these cuts will vary. But all states have insurance markets where people who lose Medicaid can buy new coverage with help from subsidies. Some states will even connect shoppers with a potential new plan.

Shopping for affordable insurance that covers regular doctors and prescriptions can be daunting, especially in marketplaces that offer dozens of choices and subsidies to help pay for them.

