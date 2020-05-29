What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on death of George Floyd, Minnesota protests

Politics

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the death of George Floyd in police custody, which spurred ongoing protests in Minneapolis.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

Floyd, a black man, died in custody on Monday night after he was restrained by the neck by police. Bystander video captured a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe.

Derick Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was fired Tuesday with three other officers involved in the arrest. Chauvin was arrested on Friday afternoon and taken into police custody for the murder of Floyd.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 29 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference from White House

  2. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  3. Read May 29 Protesters set fire to Minneapolis police precinct as Trump attacks uprising on Twitter

  4. Read May 27 Minneapolis mayor says officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck should be charged

  5. Read May 26 What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

The Latest