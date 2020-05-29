WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on death of George Floyd, Minnesota protests

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the death of George Floyd in police custody, which spurred ongoing protests in Minneapolis.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

Floyd, a black man, died in custody on Monday night after he was restrained by the neck by police. Bystander video captured a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe.

Derick Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was fired Tuesday with three other officers involved in the arrest. Chauvin was arrested on Friday afternoon and taken into police custody for the murder of Floyd.