WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on global supply chain bottlenecks

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on global transportation supply chain bottlenecks on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Asked about whether the White House was considering removing Trump era tariffs on goods to ease supply chain shortages, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the task force investigating shortages has been investigating “a range of steps,” to alleviate the shortages.

Accusations that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers have contributed to the slow downs were dismissed by Psaki.

“Well, I know world renowned business, travel and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point, but I wouldn’t say that that is widely acknowledged or echoed by business leaders,” she replied to a reporter’s question.

This is a developing story and will be updated.