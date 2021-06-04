WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Friday following the release of the May jobs report showing modest employment gains.

Watch the remarks live at 10:15 a.m. ET in the video player above.

U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Last month’s job gain was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department said Friday, yet well short of employers’ need for labor. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%.

Biden is also expected to meet Friday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to discuss ongoing negotiations on the administration’s proposed infrastructure bill.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.